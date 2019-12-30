Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $720.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 718 ($9.44), with a volume of 10560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718.50 ($9.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Inchcape to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inchcape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 626.63.

In other news, insider Till Vestring bought 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.