GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

JOB opened at $0.40 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GCP Student Living Hits New 52-Week High at $200.00
GCP Student Living Hits New 52-Week High at $200.00
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Hits New 12-Month High at $30.32
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Hits New 12-Month High at $30.32
City of London Investment Trust Hits New 1-Year High at $446.68
City of London Investment Trust Hits New 1-Year High at $446.68
Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Corp Expands By 11.3%
Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Corp Expands By 11.3%
Merchants Trust Hits New 52-Week High at $558.00
Merchants Trust Hits New 52-Week High at $558.00
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Short Interest Update
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report