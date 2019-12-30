GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
JOB opened at $0.40 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.
About GEE Group
