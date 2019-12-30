GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

JOB opened at $0.40 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Get GEE Group alerts:

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.