Head to Head Review: WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF)

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% MSB Financial 16.27% 6.22% 0.71%

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and MSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.16 $230,000.00 N/A N/A MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.83 $4.84 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WCF Bancorp and MSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MSB Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

