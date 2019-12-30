$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. PVH reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH by 111.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

