J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SJM opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

