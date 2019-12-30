Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 30.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

DVA opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.