Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

