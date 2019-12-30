Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

