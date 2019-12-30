Short Interest in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Rises By 6.7%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 20,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 363.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Depot in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

