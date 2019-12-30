Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.32. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.55%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

