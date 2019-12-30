Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

GH stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $279,519.36. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $713,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,430 shares of company stock worth $16,102,019. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

