Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ames National by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ames National by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ames National by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Ames National has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

