Financial Survey: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.13%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Phunware.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Akerna $10.92 million 8.32 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A N/A N/A Akerna N/A -66.88% -22.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 29.51, meaning that its stock price is 2,851% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phunware beats Akerna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

