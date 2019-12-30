Contrasting Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $517.80 million 3.90 $195.18 million $3.53 10.45 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.80 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 32.27% 22.09% 1.69% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

