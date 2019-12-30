$137.47 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report $137.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.40 million and the highest is $137.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $534.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $534.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $660.85 million, with estimates ranging from $654.85 million to $672.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $25.66 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

