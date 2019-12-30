$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $191.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

