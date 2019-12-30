Contrasting ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 13.79 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -2.72 Neuralstem $260,000.00 7.37 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Neuralstem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 158.23%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -260.92% -203.21% -51.17% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Neuralstem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

