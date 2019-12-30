Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report sales of $262.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.60 million and the lowest is $255.50 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $294.39 on Monday. Lendingtree has a one year low of $211.11 and a one year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

