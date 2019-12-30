Financial Survey: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Amgen alerts:

This table compares Amgen and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 34.48% 80.26% 14.50% Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 9 12 0 2.57 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $234.41, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.97%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Amgen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.75 billion 6.04 $8.39 billion $14.40 16.77 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$16.50 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Amgen beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.