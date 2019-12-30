Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $253.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average is $283.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

