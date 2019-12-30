Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Unico American stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Unico American has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

