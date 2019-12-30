Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 14,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 175.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verastem by 467.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 212,772 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Verastem by 366.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verastem by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. Research analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

