Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Rises By 11.9%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 871.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

