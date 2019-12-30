Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTMD stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $402.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

