Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 602,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $52.56 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

