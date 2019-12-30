Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 439,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

