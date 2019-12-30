Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.10.

ACST stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

