Contrasting Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) & Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) and Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Basic Energy Services and Cypress Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cypress Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. Cypress Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Cypress Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Cypress Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -17.69% -63.44% -15.70% Cypress Energy Partners 3.61% 143.59% 8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Cypress Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $964.72 million 0.01 -$144.60 million ($3.63) -0.12 Cypress Energy Partners $314.96 million 0.36 $11.41 million $0.72 13.03

Cypress Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats Basic Energy Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services. The Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. The Water Logistics segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; saltwater production; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 823 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 83 saltwater disposal facilities. The Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment offers hydrostatic testing services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering; chemical cleaning services; and other related services. The Water and Environmental Services segment owns and operates nine Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. This segment also offers flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; provides water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages SWD facilities. The company serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

