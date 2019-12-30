HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) vs. Cushman & Wakefield (OTCMKTS:CWK) Head-To-Head Comparison

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HomeFed and Cushman & Wakefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.55 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -18.80

HomeFed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Cushman & Wakefield -0.24% -1.60% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HomeFed and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than HomeFed.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats HomeFed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

