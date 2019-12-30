Comparing China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Koninklijke KPN (NYSE:KKPNY)

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get China Mobile alerts:

This table compares China Mobile and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mobile N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

1.9% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China Mobile pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. China Mobile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Mobile has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Mobile and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.62 $17.80 billion $4.16 10.11 Koninklijke KPN $6.65 billion 1.88 $320.05 million N/A N/A

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Mobile and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mobile 1 5 5 0 2.36 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $50.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given China Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

China Mobile beats Koninklijke KPN on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.