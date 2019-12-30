Head-To-Head Analysis: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.9% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $90.86 million 8.58 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -124.64 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$74.80 million ($2.25) -1.90

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -12.68% 3.66% 2.73% Solid Biosciences N/A -105.82% -88.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vericel and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75 Solid Biosciences 2 1 5 0 2.38

Vericel currently has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 130.31%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.