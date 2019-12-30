Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISNS opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98. Image Sensing Systems has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 51.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.