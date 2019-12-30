Head-To-Head Contrast: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.87 -$2.15 million $0.53 21.74 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.15 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Optoelectronics and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -19.57% -8.12% -5.31% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14%

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

