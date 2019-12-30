Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $1.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 million. Uniqure posted sales of $1.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $345,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,373,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,122 shares of company stock worth $2,873,598 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,163,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,121,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

