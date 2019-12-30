Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Kraton alerts:

NYSE:KRA opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $784.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.30. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraton by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 168,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kraton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.