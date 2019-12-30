Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to announce $34.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.27 million to $35.50 million. Castlight Health reported sales of $42.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $141.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $142.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.95 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $135.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. Castlight Health’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $160,071. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

