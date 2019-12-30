Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.89 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to announce $34.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.27 million to $35.50 million. Castlight Health reported sales of $42.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $141.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $142.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.95 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $135.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. Castlight Health’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $160,071. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.18 Million
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.18 Million
Castlight Health Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.89 Million
Castlight Health Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.89 Million
Unum Therapeutics Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Unum Therapeutics Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Automatic Data Processing Short Interest Update
Automatic Data Processing Short Interest Update
Akero Therapeutics Short Interest Update
Akero Therapeutics Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report