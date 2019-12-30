Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

