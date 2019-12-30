Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 140.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $170.77 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $126.06 and a one year high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

