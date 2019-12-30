Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

