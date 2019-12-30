ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 248,296 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -76.60%.
ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
