ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 248,296 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTN opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.