Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $2.67 on Monday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acacia Research by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,075,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

