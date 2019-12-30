Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $172,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,709 shares of company stock valued at $240,968. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 453,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 104.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

