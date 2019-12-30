Short Interest in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Increases By 5.3%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 369,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. AEterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 529.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

