Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NFBK stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at $606,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

