Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.