Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

