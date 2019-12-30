Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.56.

PINC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

