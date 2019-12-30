BidaskClub Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

