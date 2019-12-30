BidaskClub Lowers WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

