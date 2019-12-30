TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

